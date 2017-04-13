Family doctors being trained to scree...

Family doctors being trained to screen addiction in B.C. during opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

An anti-fentanyl advertisment is seen on a sidewalk in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April, 11, 2017. A tag hanging from a dead man's left toe says the cause of death was an overdose of fentanyl, "unknowingly taken with other drugs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 8 hr Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Wed Lorax21 135
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) Wed Shyla Francis 8
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 11 more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Apr 9 safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC