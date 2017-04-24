Experts to advise Kamloops, B.C. on proposed mine's potential health effects
Councillors in Kamloops, B.C., have called on experts to advise them on any health effects of a controversial gold and copper mine proposed for the outskirts of the city. Council voted unanimously to invite regional medical health officer Kamran Golmohammadi and air quality meteorologist Ralph Adams to present their findings on the mine that is opposed by local First Nations and environmentalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|32 min
|Subduction Zone
|314
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC