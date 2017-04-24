EXCLUSIVE: Oliver shooting suspect twice ordered deported from Canada
A man who sparked a wild police chase Saturday in Princeton while wanted for attempted murder has twice been ordered deported from Canada, The Herald has learned. Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, is due Monday in provincial court in Penticton to face eight charges from an incident last Wednesday in Oliver that left a man with a non-fatal gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 min
|Subduction Zone
|196
|Watching the block pays off
|Sun
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC