Election sign of BC Liberal candidate Naomi Yamamoto defaced with offensive graffiti
On Sunday evening, Yamamoto, who is currently serving as Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness, posted the photo of the sign, which has been marked with a Swastika sign and red paint. She captioned the photo with, "this is not my B.C." The tweet prompted messages of support from other social media users and at least one running mate in Abbotsford South, MLA Darryl Plecas, who said "[the situation] is revolting and has absolutely no place in our province and communities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|15 hr
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Lorax21
|135
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|Apr 12
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 11
|more fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC