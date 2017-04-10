Eight vie for two Langley seats
Governor Judith Guichon issued the election writs for voting in 87 constituencies, with two new seats added in Surrey and Richmond. In the Langleys, two incumbent Liberal party candidates with multiple wins under their belts are looking to keep their streak going.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Lorax21
|135
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|Apr 12
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 11
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC