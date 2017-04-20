Dutch court approves extradition for ...

Dutch court approves extradition for man accused in Amanda Todd cyberbully case

Read more: Truro Daily News

The mother of a British Columbia teenager who took her own life after enduring cyberbullying says it's "just surreal" that the Dutch man charged in her daughter's case has been approved for extradition to Canada. "Today is my birthday and this is the best birthday present ever," Amanda Todd's mother Carol Todd said from her home in Port Coquitlam.

British Columbia

