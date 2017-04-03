Doctor comes under attack again on witness stand at aggravated assault trial

Accusations of malpractice were hurled Tuesday at a doctor who was attacked by a patient in the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital. "I'm attempting to show that under this doctor's care, my client's health deteriorated until he became psychotic," defence counsel Stan Tessmer told the jury that's deciding the aggravated assault trial of Gregory Stanley Nield in B.C. Supreme Court.

