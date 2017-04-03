Doctor comes under attack again on witness stand at aggravated assault trial
Accusations of malpractice were hurled Tuesday at a doctor who was attacked by a patient in the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital. "I'm attempting to show that under this doctor's care, my client's health deteriorated until he became psychotic," defence counsel Stan Tessmer told the jury that's deciding the aggravated assault trial of Gregory Stanley Nield in B.C. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Mon
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC