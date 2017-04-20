Deer tackled man on April Fools' Day, but no one believed it
On April 1, a Canadian man told his friends that he got decked by a deer that was running through a hotel parking lot in Smithers, British Columbia. Sure, they answered, we are not falling for this April Fools' joke.
