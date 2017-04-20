Creep Catchers vigilante group in B.C...

Creep Catchers vigilante group in B.C. facing two defamation lawsuits over pedophile allegations

A vigilante group that claims to expose alleged pedophiles is facing two defamation lawsuits in British Columbia including one from a man who criticized the group's practices in an online commentary that he says led to him wrongly being called a pedophile. Sean Smith of Campbell River filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court on March 16 against the president of the Surrey Creep Catchers, Ryan LaForge, alleging he identified Smith as a pedophile in a series of public posts on Facebook.

British Columbia

