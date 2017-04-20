Creep Catchers vigilante group in B.C. facing two defamation lawsuits over pedophile allegations
A vigilante group that claims to expose alleged pedophiles is facing two defamation lawsuits in British Columbia including one from a man who criticized the group's practices in an online commentary that he says led to him wrongly being called a pedophile. Sean Smith of Campbell River filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court on March 16 against the president of the Surrey Creep Catchers, Ryan LaForge, alleging he identified Smith as a pedophile in a series of public posts on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|16 hr
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Sat
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
|Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson
|Mar 30
|John
|1
|Accused stabber in court (Nov '07)
|Mar 30
|Private
|8
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC