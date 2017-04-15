Cozy cabin in British Columbia on the market for $3.495...

Snow marched across parts of the United States and Canada in 2017, burying cars, yards, woods and roads and breaking records in British Columbia, California, North Dakota and even four inches as far south as northern Florida. Snow amounts in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range this winter reached as much as 47 feet burying chairlifts and ski patrol shacks at the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Resort.

