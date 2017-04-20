Class-action suit seeks damages for people who got sick from Robin Hood flour

A pair of Alberta-based law firms say they've filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who bought or consumed a popular brand of flour that's been linked to illnesses from E. coli. James H. Brown and Associates and Higgerty Law say they're seeking damages from Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. following a national recall of 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood Original All Purpose Flour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.