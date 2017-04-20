Class-action suit seeks damages for p...

Class-action suit seeks damages for people who got sick from Robin Hood flour

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A pair of Alberta-based law firms say they've filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who bought or consumed a popular brand of flour that's been linked to illnesses from E. coli. James H. Brown and Associates and Higgerty Law say they're seeking damages from Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. following a national recall of 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood Original All Purpose Flour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 3 min forced to be scho... 18
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 2 hr more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Sun safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Apr 3 Alrighry Then 72
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC