Civilian member of Edmonton Police Service charged with child pornography offences

An administrative employee with the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences after an investigation involving police in Victoria, B.C. An investigation was launched in February after a male suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover member of the Victoria Police Department, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said in a media release Tuesday morning. ALERT alleges the man attempted to arrange sex with a child.

