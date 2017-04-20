Civilian member of Edmonton Police Se...

Civilian member of Edmonton Police Service charged with child pornography offences

An administrative employee with the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences after an investigation involving police in Victoria, B.C. An investigation was launched in February after a male suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover member of the Victoria Police Department, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said in a media release Tuesday morning. ALERT alleges the man attempted to arrange sex with a child.

