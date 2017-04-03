Chilliwack man who downloaded child p...

Chilliwack man who downloaded child porn to prove a point sentenced to six months

The Abbotsford News

Mark Anthony Brian Laite was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of six months in jail for downloading two explicit sexual images involving men and girls between the ages of four and seven. Appearing via video in Chilliwack court on Friday because of a serious injury sustained in a vehicle accident, Laite seemed to be having an anxiety attack in the video room of Surrey Pre-Trial Centre.

British Columbia

