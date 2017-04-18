Charges Laid for Oil Spill in British...

Charges Laid for Oil Spill in British Columbia

21 hrs ago Read more: HAZMAT Magazine

As reported by CTV News , charges have been laid against the owners of the MV Marathassa nearly two years after a leak of bunker fuel fouled the beaches of English Bay in Vancouver, but the company is trying to scuttle the case. Documents filed in British Columbia's provincial court show the Marathassa and Greece-based Alassia NewShips Management Inc. face a total of 10 charges including discharge of a pollutant, unlawful disposal of a substance and failure to implement an oil pollution emergency plan.

British Columbia

