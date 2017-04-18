CBC B.C. wins 19 Rtdna awards
CBC B.C. journalists are all smiles after winning 19 RTDNA awards at a ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, April 22, 2017. CBC's B.C. team has scooped up 19 RTDNA regional awards from the Association of Electronic Journalists, including a dozen awards for CBC Radio, four digital awards, two television awards and one multiplatform award.
