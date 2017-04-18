CBC B.C. wins 19 Rtdna awards

CBC B.C. wins 19 Rtdna awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

CBC B.C. journalists are all smiles after winning 19 RTDNA awards at a ceremony in Vancouver on Saturday, April 22, 2017. CBC's B.C. team has scooped up 19 RTDNA regional awards from the Association of Electronic Journalists, including a dozen awards for CBC Radio, four digital awards, two television awards and one multiplatform award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watching the block pays off 33 min Paul Kersey 1
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 10 hr Subduction Zone 137
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Thu Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC