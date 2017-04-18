Candidate Q&A #3: British Columbia Pr...

Candidate Q&A #3: British Columbia Provincial Election 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

There are several sections of Highway 1 through the Columbia River Revelstoke riding that remain dangerous to both commercial and public traffic. How would you and your party prioritize the remainder of the four-laning project from Kamloops to the Alberta border on Highway 1? This is the primary route of commerce that connects the rest of Canada to the Lower Mainland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Paul Scott 97
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Thu Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Apr 13 Awsome 20
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC