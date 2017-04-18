Candidate Q&A #3: British Columbia Provincial Election 2017
There are several sections of Highway 1 through the Columbia River Revelstoke riding that remain dangerous to both commercial and public traffic. How would you and your party prioritize the remainder of the four-laning project from Kamloops to the Alberta border on Highway 1? This is the primary route of commerce that connects the rest of Canada to the Lower Mainland.
