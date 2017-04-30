Canadian cash
She managed to save enough money to buy second-hand garments, only to find they'd already been snapped up by the time she made it back to the thrift store. She's one of a number of low-wage workers who have trouble making ends meet and who believe Canadian provinces need to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|43 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|535
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|4 hr
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC