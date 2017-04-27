Buffett, Guinness-Records Mogul Get Caught in Canada-U.S. Coal Fight
Warren Buffett and one of Canada's richest men to the list of those at risk of collateral damage in a widening trade spat between Canada and the U.S. Donald Trump slapped duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports, British Columbia took aim at Trump's coveted coal industry by calling for a ban on U.S. thermal coal exports through its Pacific Coast ports. The surprise move added to growing tensions between the two nations over the North American Free Trade Agreement and the dairy industry.
