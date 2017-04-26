British Columbia's election heats up ...

British Columbia's election heats up as campaign nears halfway mark

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

No party has made a major mistake and the only big event that occurred - last week's leaders' debate on radio - was arguably won by Liberal Leader Christy Clark, he said. "In our last poll we saw the Liberals make up the gap in Greater Vancouver; this week it looks like the NDP was able to reverse that trend and then some, they now hold a 16 point lead over the Liberals in what is a crucial battleground in the election".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 3 hr Subduction Zone 301
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) 7 hr Sucks to be U 3
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Tue Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC