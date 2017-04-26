British Columbia's election heats up as campaign nears halfway mark
No party has made a major mistake and the only big event that occurred - last week's leaders' debate on radio - was arguably won by Liberal Leader Christy Clark, he said. "In our last poll we saw the Liberals make up the gap in Greater Vancouver; this week it looks like the NDP was able to reverse that trend and then some, they now hold a 16 point lead over the Liberals in what is a crucial battleground in the election".
