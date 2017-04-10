British Columbia New Democrats promise balanced budget, higher corporate tax
British Columbia's New Democrats are promising three years of balanced budgets while also reining in auto insurance rates and BC Ferry fares if they win the provincial election. The NDP expects to finance its campaign commitments by reversing a Liberal tax cut to the highest income earners, hiking the corporate tax rate and putting a price on housing speculation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Lorax21
|135
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|Apr 12
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 11
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC