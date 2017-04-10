British Columbia New Democrats promis...

British Columbia New Democrats promise balanced budget, higher corporate tax

Thursday Read more: The Guardian

British Columbia's New Democrats are promising three years of balanced budgets while also reining in auto insurance rates and BC Ferry fares if they win the provincial election. The NDP expects to finance its campaign commitments by reversing a Liberal tax cut to the highest income earners, hiking the corporate tax rate and putting a price on housing speculation.

British Columbia

