BC Ferries cancelled due to weather Friday afternoon
Depending on the forecast and duration of the storm, Marshall said it's unlikely that services will resume for the rest of the day. #BCFHeadsUP Due to high winds BC Ferries has service is cxled 4 the following routes as of 3 pm today: Van- Vic Van- Nanaimo Van- SGI^sb Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Howe Sound, saying gusts will roll in late Thursday night and could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
