BC Election 2017: Langley candidates announce as writ is dropped
Following the writ being dropped today, interested people still have seven days to register as a candidate for the May 9 provincial election. Thus far, nine people appear to have registered to run in the two primary Langley ridings, those being Langley and Langley East.
