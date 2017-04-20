Barcodes new feature for B.C. provincial election
Voting in the May 9 provincial election will include a new element this year, something people will see when they receive their voting cards in the mail - barcodes. Previous provincial elections saw voters signing in by hand at the polls, but this year it will be slightly different.
