Barcodes new feature for B.C. provincial election

Voting in the May 9 provincial election will include a new element this year, something people will see when they receive their voting cards in the mail - barcodes. Previous provincial elections saw voters signing in by hand at the polls, but this year it will be slightly different.

British Columbia

