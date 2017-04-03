B.C. woman guilty of killing great-grandson's mom with crowbar over parenting argument
A Penticton, B.C., woman has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her great-grandson's mother. A B.C. Supreme Court jury in Kelowna returned with a guilty verdict for 67-year-old Grace Robotti on Thursday night after deliberating for 12 hours.
