B.C.'s First Nations leaders suspect high rate of overdose deaths

First Nations leaders in British Columbia say they suspect the deadly opioid fentanyl is having a disproportionate impact on their communities but they can't get the numbers to prove it. Grand Chief Edward John of the First Nations Summit said he's been asking the First Nations Health Authority and other provincial authorities for the data since last fall but nothing has yet been delivered.

