B.C. premier promises to fight U.S.-imposed softwood lumber tariffs

British Columbia's premier and lumber lobby are vowing to fight for forestry workers after the Trump administration announced it will impose a tariff of about 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber imports. Christy Clark has released a statement saying the B.C. government will combat "unfounded" claims made by the American lumber production lobby and work to reach a fair deal with the U.S. She says she will meet with her cabinet to discuss the developments and determine "further actions to stand up for B.C. workers" and the forest industry.

