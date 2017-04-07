B.C. premier more hopeful for softwoo...

B.C. premier more hopeful for softwood lumber deal under Trump than Obama

680News

Canada is more likely to reach a lasting solution for the softwood lumber trade dispute with the United States now that President Donald Trump is in power instead of Barack Obama, says British Columbia Premier Christy Clark. Speaking to a forestry conference in Vancouver on Friday, Clark said the new president has a background in construction and understands the impact the cost of materials has on a finished product.

British Columbia

