B.C. party leaders slamming opponents...

B.C. party leaders slamming opponents' spending promises on campaign trail

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

British Columbia's party leaders were levelling criticism at each other's spending promises as they spent Good Friday campaigning. Liberal leader Christy Clark started the day campaigning in her home riding of West Kelowna, dishing out pancakes to local residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... 1 hr Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 2 hr Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 7 hr Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Thu Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Wed Lorax21 135
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) Apr 12 Shyla Francis 8
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 11 more fraud 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC