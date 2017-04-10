B.C. paramedics' effort to be named essential service fails
An effort by paramedics to be deemed an essential service and get the same collective bargaining rights as firefighters and police officers has failed. Despite receiving more than 215,000 signatures during three months of canvassing across B.C., the petition didn't meet a requirement of 10-per-cent support from each electoral district, Elections BC said in a release.
