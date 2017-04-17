B.C. election 2017: Key developments for Monday

A look at some key developments from Day Seven of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties: - Leader John Horgan promised at a campaign stop in Burnaby to build urgent-care centres to address the province's family doctor shortage and ease pressure on walk-in clinics and emergency rooms. - The centres would be open evenings and weekends and use a team-based approach, meaning patients would access the care provider that fits their needs, whether it's a doctor, nurse practitioner, counsellor or dietician.

