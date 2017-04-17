B.C. election 2017: Fraser-Nicola riding

In the 2014 election, BC Liberal Jackie Tegart beat NDP veteran Harry Lali, who won the nomination battle for the 2017 election, despite being asked not to run by NDP leader John Horgan. Lali blamed his defeat on the Kinder Morgan issue His vote slipped 1,300 from 2009, while the BC Liberals went up by 175.

