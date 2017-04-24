There are on the Telegram story from 9 hrs ago, titled B.C. drunk driver gets over eight years for killing three people. In it, Telegram reports that:

A British Columbia man who killed three people while driving drunk along a winding mountain highway has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Samuel Alec pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court last month to three counts of impaired driving causing death after he mowed down two cyclists who were out for a weekend ride north of Whistler in May 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Telegram.