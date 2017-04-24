B.C. drunk driver gets over eight yea...

B.C. drunk driver gets over eight years for killing three people

A British Columbia man who killed three people while driving drunk along a winding mountain highway has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Samuel Alec pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court last month to three counts of impaired driving causing death after he mowed down two cyclists who were out for a weekend ride north of Whistler in May 2015.

Idiot Child

Port Mcneill, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
The old residential school/I was molested defence didn't work for this sorry jerk.Nice try,it usually works for natives
British Columbia

