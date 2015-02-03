B.C. aboriginal leaders seek overdose death data
Grand Chief Ed John, Hereditary Chief of Tl'azt'en First Nation and political executive of the First Nations Summit, responds to the Mt. Polley tailings pond breach report during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday February 3, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|MADRONE
|513
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC