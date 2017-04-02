Associa British Columbia Names Berit Hansen Branch President
VANCOUVER, B.C., April 2, 2017 -- Associa British Columbia is pleased to announce Berit Hansen as its new branch president. Hansen will assume her duties on April 3rd leading all branch efforts for Associa British Columbia offices in Vancouver, Surrey and Kelowna.
