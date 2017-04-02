Associa British Columbia Names Berit ...

Associa British Columbia Names Berit Hansen Branch President

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 2, 2017 -- Associa British Columbia is pleased to announce Berit Hansen as its new branch president. Hansen will assume her duties on April 3rd leading all branch efforts for Associa British Columbia offices in Vancouver, Surrey and Kelowna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 4 hr Alrighry Then 72
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sat Chris Rundle 28
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off... Mar 31 GTA 2
News Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson Mar 30 John 1
News Accused stabber in court (Nov '07) Mar 30 Private 8
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Mar 28 Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC