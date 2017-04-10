All Candidates Meeting for Abbotsford...

All Candidates Meeting for Abbotsford South

16 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Aldergrove voters residing in the new Abbotsford South riding are invited to attend an All Candidates Meeting for Abbotsford South candidates on Thursday, April 27, 7 to 9 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. Candidates in the Abbotsford South riding are incumbent BC Liberal Darryl Plecas, the Green Party's Aird Flavelle and the NDP's Jasleen Arora.

