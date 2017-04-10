Aldergrove voters residing in the new Abbotsford South riding are invited to attend an All Candidates Meeting for Abbotsford South candidates on Thursday, April 27, 7 to 9 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. Candidates in the Abbotsford South riding are incumbent BC Liberal Darryl Plecas, the Green Party's Aird Flavelle and the NDP's Jasleen Arora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.