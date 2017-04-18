Alberta-based Parkland Fuel buying Ch...

Alberta-based Parkland Fuel buying Chevron Canada fuel business for nearly $1.5B

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: CBC News

American multinational energy company Chevron is expected to sell it's Canadian business assets to Red Deer-based Parkland Fuel Corp. for an estimated $1.46 billion. Parkland Fuel Corp. says it will pay $1.46 billion to acquire Chevron Canada's fuel business, including 129 gas stations in the Vancouver area and a refinery in Burnaby, B.C. The Red Deer, Alta.-based company says the new stations will complement its existing 44 Chevron-branded sites in British Columbia and cement its position as one of Canada's largest fuel retailers with more than 1,800 service stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Paul Scott 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 19 hr Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Apr 13 Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Apr 12 Lorax21 135
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) Apr 12 Shyla Francis 8
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC