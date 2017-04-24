Accused breaks down talking about death of Armstrong woman
It's been more than three years since a young Armstrong, B.C., woman was found dead in her own home. On Tuesday, a Vernon court heard Logan Scott, the Salmon Arm man who is accused of killing her, describe to police the circumstances around her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|4 min
|Endofdays
|294
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|23 hr
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC