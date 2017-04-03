Abbotsford-Mission Highway re-opened after incident
Highway 11 through Abbotsford was closed just before 2 p.m. as police responded to a man atop a nearby train that isn't moving. Abbotsford Police issued a message on Twitter just before 2 p.m., saying "Southbound Hwy 11 Sumas Way at McCallum Rd, Northbound Hwy 11 bypass Sumas Way, and Turner Rd at Enterprise are closed until further notice."
