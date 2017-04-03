A move to make Langley rail transit a...

A move to make Langley rail transit a provincial election issue

19 hrs ago Read more: The Chilliwack Progress

A bid by the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation to make public transit a provincial election issue includes a call for long-awaited rail transit service to the Langleys. The #CureCongestion campaign announced by the Metro mayors group Wednesday morning lists "building a new light rail system to connect neighbourhoods in Surrey and Langley" as one of its top priorities.

British Columbia

