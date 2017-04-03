A move to make Langley rail transit a provincial election issue
A bid by the Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation to make public transit a provincial election issue includes a call for long-awaited rail transit service to the Langleys. The #CureCongestion campaign announced by the Metro mayors group Wednesday morning lists "building a new light rail system to connect neighbourhoods in Surrey and Langley" as one of its top priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC