5 escape house fire

5 escape house fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Five people were able to escape from a house fire on the 200 block of Oak Road in Kamloops early Wednesday. RCMP and Kamloops Fire and Rescue were called around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find the house engulfed by flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) 9 hr rita greenlaw 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 12 hr Timmee 4
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Mon Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Apr 13 Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Apr 12 Lorax21 135
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC