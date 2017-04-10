100 years after gaining the vote, women still struggle for equality
On April 5, 1917, when most B.C. women - Caucasian women - finally gained the vote, the news was buried in the Sun's front-page story about the passage of an irrigation bill. It didn't even make the front page of The Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|5 hr
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Fri
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Fri
|GTA
|2
|Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson
|Thu
|John
|1
|Accused stabber in court (Nov '07)
|Mar 30
|Private
|8
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC