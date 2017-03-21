'Yuck!' Hungry offenders bartering sausages as prisons try to cut ...
Documents obtained through access-to-information laws reveal problems with the "cook-chill" program, which since November 2014 has had large prisons prepare food and freeze it before shipping to smaller institutions, similar to airline food. OTTAWA - A program aimed at cutting the cost of feeding federal prisoners has achieved only "dubious" savings while sparking racial tensions and contributing to a deadly riot, the prison ombudsman believes.
