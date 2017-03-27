Year-round B.C. ski resort gets green light
The B.C. government has cleared the way for construction to begin on a new year-round ski resort development in the Cariboo Mountains east of Prince George. Valemount Glacier Destination Resort is a $175 million project led by Oberto Oberti, who designed the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort near Golden and the controversial Jumbo Glacier Resort proposal west of Invermere.
