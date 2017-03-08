Winning $7 million Lotto 6/49 sold in Chilliwack
It's been a good weekend for anyone trying their lottery luck in B.C. Someone who bought their Lotto 6/49 ticket in Chilliwack Saturday night is waking up a millionaire this morning. The $500,000 Extra on the same draw was won by a ticket purchased in the Peace River-South region.
