William Konkin Elementary evacuated
William Konkin Elementary was evacuated on Feb. 28, 2017 after an unconfirmed explosive device was brought into the school. The B.C. RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was immediately sent to Burns Lake to ensure the device was dealt with appropriately.
