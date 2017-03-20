Where country meets contemporary: Cloverdale's new town centre plan
It's been presented to the business people of Cloverdale twice in two weeks: once at the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association's AGM and once at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Don Luymes, the manager of community planning for the city of Surrey, said the plan will build on Cloverdale's distinctive character, moving away from the "wagon wheel Western theme" that Cloverdale has been associated with in the past, and towards a "neo-warehouse" aesthetic.
