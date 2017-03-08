West Vancouver Councillor suggests po...

West Vancouver Councillor suggests poop DNA testing to catch lazy dog owners

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

At the end of Monday's council meeting, Mary-Ann Booth suggested using DNA testing to find out who is not picking up after their best friend. "And I've been kind of percolating on the DNA technology for a bit because I actually am a dog owner and I walk my dog in the Ambleside Park and down the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... 4 hr Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP 5 hr Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws 22 hr Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... 23 hr Curiosity 2
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... Wed where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Tue Hannibal Lector 13
News Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14) Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC