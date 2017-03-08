Water restrictions in Kamloops, B.C., as water treatment plant shuts down
Mayor Peter Milobar says the situation is serious and residents have been advised that water use is limited to essential needs only. Kamloops officials say the problem developed around 4 a.m., when a blown transformer caused the water treatment plant to shut down.
