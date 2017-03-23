VIDEO: Victim of fatal shooting in Abbotsford was associate of two men previously killed
The Abbotsford News has learned that the victim of the fatal shooting Friday afternoon on Chase Street is Jaskarn Lally, an associate of two Abbotsford men previously gunned down in gang-related killings. The shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Chase Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Mar 21
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC