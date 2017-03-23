VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty

"My parents weren't flush enough then yet to have a car, so we'd walk to Broadway and Main and take off... downtown in 10 minutes, shop at Woodward's and bring the groceries at home." " here's the kicker," he proclaims: "At 13th and Main, which is now a big shopping centre built on the platform of what was there, was a huge streetcar barn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.