VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty

VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cloverdale Reporter

"My parents weren't flush enough then yet to have a car, so we'd walk to Broadway and Main and take off... downtown in 10 minutes, shop at Woodward's and bring the groceries at home." " here's the kicker," he proclaims: "At 13th and Main, which is now a big shopping centre built on the platform of what was there, was a huge streetcar barn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 14 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... 17 hr keep peeps in fea... 1
News Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU Wed RDL 1
News Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de... Tue Framer John 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 20 infinityliving 15
News Hikers, kids & baby rescued Mar 19 John S 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC